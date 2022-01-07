ADVERTISEMENT

Pune Police Books BJP IT Cell Member for Tweets on Maharashtra CM’s Wife

Gajaria, on 4 January, allegedly tweeted a photo of Rashmi Thackeray with the caption “Marathi Rabri Devi.”

The Quint
Published
Hot News
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.</p></div>
i

The Pune Police’s Cyber Crime Branch on Thursday, 6 January, lodged an FIR against Jiten Gajaria, a member of the BJP’s social media cell, for his tweets on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

“An FIR by Pune Cyber has been lodged against Jiten Gajaria and he has been summoned to appear before Pune Cyber today (Friday)," Gajaria's lawyer confirmed.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, news agency ANI quoted Pune Police as saying:

"Case registered against one Jiten Gajaria from BJP social media cell for allegedly posting objectionable content against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar; Pune Police on the way to Mumbai to arrest him."

Gajaria has been booked under Sections 153A, 500, 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read

CM Thackeray Misses Day 1 of Maharashtra Assembly session; Fuels Health Rumors

CM Thackeray Misses Day 1 of Maharashtra Assembly session; Fuels Health Rumors
ADVERTISEMENT

BACKGROUND

Gajaria, on 4 January, allegedly tweeted a photo of Rashmi Thackeray with the caption “Marathi Rabri Devi,” implying that Thackeray’s wife would take over his post of the chief minister just as Rabri Devi did when Lalu Prasad Yadav was forced to resign over the fodder scam.

The tweet was also perceived as a jab at the chief minister’s recent health issues.

Gajaria was also questioned by the Mumbai Police’s Banda Kurla Cyber Crime Branch on Thursday regarding the tweets. The questioning went on for five hours and he was let go after recording a statement and writing an official apology letter to the chief minister.

Also Read

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray To Be Hospitalised for Treatment of Neck Pain

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray To Be Hospitalised for Treatment of Neck Pain

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT