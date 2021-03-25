Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scam: CBI Books Wadhawan Brothers 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, 24 March, registered a new case against Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan – promoters of crisis-hit Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) – in connection with a scam linked to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The Wadhawan brothers had created fake home loan accounts amounting to over Rs 14,000 crore and availed Rs 1,880 crore in interest subsidy from the central government, according to the CBI FIR.