PM Narendra Modi Was 'Arrogant' on Farmers' Issues, Says Satya Pal Malik
The Meghalaya governor said the Centre must withdraw cases against farmers and give legal framework for MSP.
Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik warned the Centre on Sunday, 2 January that the farmers’ protests have only been suspended and that the government must work honestly with the farmers.
Malik told reporters in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri that the government must withdraw cases registered against farmers and provide a legal framework for Minimum Support Prices (MSP) of crops.
He said, “If there is any injustice, it (farmers’ protest) will start again.”
Malik said that Modi was arrogant about farmers’ issues when he brought it up during a meeting. He claimed that when he pointed out the deaths of hundreds of farmers, PM Modi allegedly said, “To mere liye mare hain? (Did they die for me though?) to which Malik had responded, “You became a king because of them (Unki wajeh se hi aap raja bane hue ho).”
He was honoured by the Phogat Khap at an event on Sunday, 2 January. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Malik said, “When I talked to PM Narendra Modi about the farmers’ issues, I had a fight with him in the first five minutes only. Believe me, I have no one supporting me and that’s my power or else I would have been slapped with ED and Income tax raids and what not.”
“I am always with the farmers,” he declared.
Dadam Landslide in Bhiwani
Malik expressed his condolences on the death of three people in a landslide incident in Bhiwani's Dadam mining zone on Saturday, 1 January, and urged the government to undertake the strict action and punish those who were responsible for the deaths.
Malik was appointed as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (2018) and Goa (2019) before being moved to Meghalaya in 2020.
Reactions From Politicians
Reacting to Satya Pal Malik's comments on PM Modi, the Indian National Congress tweeted that this has become a matter of concern for democracy. Tweeting a video of the governor's interview, the party said, "Vanity...cruelty...insensitivity. In this statement by the BJP governor, these 'qualities' of PM Modi are mentioned. But this is a matter of concern for democracy."
Amrish Ranjan Pandey, National Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress, also reacted to the Meghalaya governor's statements by tweeting a quote by Thomas Jefferson (3rd President of the United States), "A single person with courage is called majority."
He added, "The Governor's statements have come as a slap for the media and the government."
Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister of J&K and Vice-President of the Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), tweeted, "This man was their hatchet man in J&K now he bites that hand that fed him. The people of J&K can certify the untrustworthiness of Mr Malik."
Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition of Rajya Sabha and Congress leader tweeted a video of the interview and asked PM Modi if the governor's statements were the truth.
He said, "Meghalaya's Governor Sri Satya Pal Malik is on record saying PM was 'arrogant' on the issue of Farmers & HM Amit Shah called the PM as 'mad. Constitutional authorities speaking about each other with such contempt!"
In the video shared by Kharge, Malik can also be heard saying, "When I met Amit Shah, he told me 'Satya, he has lost his mind. You be carefree and keep meeting us'."
Home Minister Amit Shah was allegedly referring to PM Modi, according to Malik.
Priyanka Chaturvedi, Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha and Deputy Leader of Shiv Sena, tweeted a comment made by Satya Pal Malik during the interview that, "When 500 of our people have died, he (PM Modi) asked, have they died for us. I said that they died for you and that is why you are a king now."
Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Ajay Sehrawat tweeted, "Satya Pal Malik has gone crazy." In a separate tweet, he said "Get well soon".
