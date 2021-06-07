PM Announces Centralisation, But Do We Even Have Enough Vaccines?

The estimated size of the adult population is around 900 million out of the country’s total 1.4 billion population.

Most vaccines available in India so far require two doses for full vaccination. Which means, around 1.8 billion doses are needed to vaccinate all those above 18 years.

As of 5 May, 227 million vaccines have been administered, according to the Health Ministry. The additional requirement, therefore, is roughly around 1.6 billion.

Based on the Centre's projection, 2 billion doses should be enough to cover India's adult population.