Daily COVID Cases Indicate Plateau in 13 States: Centre

The Health Ministry in a press briefing on Monday, 3 May, said that 13 states have indicated early signs of plateauing of positive daily COVID cases.

The states making progress in containing the coronavirus include Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Maharashtra, among others.

The overall fatality rate of the country is around 1.1%, as per Lav Agarwal, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary. To increase oxygen supply, in light of the pan-India dire shortage, the Centre is exploring an idea to convert nitrogen plants into oxygen plants.