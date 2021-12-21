Over 14 Dead, 70,000 Displaced in Malaysia Floods

At least 14 people have died, and over 70,000 have been displaced in the past few days due to the torrential rain, which triggered a massive flood in Malaysia, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, 21 December, AFP reported.

One of the worst-hit areas has been Selangor, Malaysia’s most densely populated state, while areas in the city of Shah Alam are submerged underwater. Military personnel in boats distributed rations and food to people stuck in their homes and relief shelters.

As the country battles the worst flooding it has seen in decades, it is feared that the death toll will increase as more bodies are found each day. The government has faced criticism for not alerting the calamity earlier and responding slowly.