Noam Chomsky, Orhan Pamuk, Mira Nair Condemn Govt Actions in JNU

The arrest of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union President Kanhaiya Kumar following the crackdown conducted at the University campus seems to have gained international importance.

Top academicians from all over the world came together with members of Indian academia to condemn the Centre’s action against the students and professors of JNU.

Two statements of solidarity have been in circulation, first from the alumni of JNU that saw support from 455 people and the second from the Western academia whose signatories include Noam Chomsky, Orhan Pamuk, Sheldon Pollock, Mira Nair, Judith Butler, Partha Chatterjee and Homi Bhabha to name a few.

In their statement, the eminent professors of international universities criticised the “unlawful” arrest of Kanhaiya Kumar without any concrete evidence.