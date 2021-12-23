'No Rift Between Mamata Banerjee and Prashant Kishor, We Are One Team': TMC

The Trinamool Congress, on Thursday, 23 December, clarified that there is no rift between Mamata Banerjee and Prashant Kishor's outfit Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).

The party tweeted on Thursday that recent reports of a rupture in their collaboration is "hugely speculative and unsubstantiated". The party clarified that both worked as "one team" and would continue to do so.

"There is absolutely NO MERIT in the hugely speculative and unsubstantiated reporting regarding the difference of opinion or working relationship between the TMC (Trinamool Congress) and I-PAC. Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, we work as one team and will continue to collaborate in the future," Trinamool Congress tweeted.

TMC's clarification follows the statement of senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien pointing out the distinction between his party and Prashant Kishor's I-PAC.