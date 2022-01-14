Ladakh Conflict: No Headway in 14th Round of India-China Military Talks
Both sides have agreed to be in close contact and work out a mutually acceptable resolution in the conflict areas.
There has been no headway in the resolution talks at the 14th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting on Wednesday, 12 January, the two countries said in a joint statement.
However, both sides have agreed to remain in close contact and work out a mutually acceptable resolution in the conflict areas.
"The two sides had a frank and in-depth exchange of views for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector (Ladakh border)," the statement said, according to PTI.
It added, "It was noted that this would help in the restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations."
The 14th round of military-level talks between India and China was scheduled for Wednesday at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane had said earlier that the talks were underway, and while both nations were working towards a "mutual disengagement," threats were still "very high".
The Background
The Sino-Indian border tensions erupted on 5 May 2020 when forces of both sides clashed in the Pangong lake area, Eastern Ladakh. Consequently, the military presence of both the Indian and Chinese armies was boosted.
Since the May-2020 clashes, many rounds of talks have been held for the disengagement of troops. The 12th round had led to the successful disengagement from Gogra.
However, the 13th meeting on 10 October last year resulted in a stalemate, as both sides failed to make any headway.
(With inputs from PTI.)
