NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter to Take First Flight on Monday

After a series of delays, US government agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is ready to launch the first powered, controlled flight of its Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on Monday, 19 April, the US space agency said in a statement.

It will begin its flight approximately at 3:30 am EDT (12:30 am PDT).

The mini-helicopter was attached to the belly of NASA's Perseverance rover, which made a touch down on the Red Planet on 18 February.