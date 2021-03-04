Myanmar Coup: At Least 38 Killed in ‘Deadliest Day of Protest’

In the deadliest day of violence since a military coup on 1 February, at least 38 people were killed on Wednesday, 3 March, in the ongoing protests in several towns and cities of Myanmar, the UN's Special Envoy to the country told a briefing on Wednesday, reported CNN.

Security forces had opened live fire, used tear gas, flash bangs and stun grenades on demonstrators.

After the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, neighbouring countries had called out to Myanmar for the bloodshed that ensued in several cities and towns of the country.

Youth activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi told Reuters via a messaging app that no words can describe the situation and the feelings. “It's horrific, it's a massacre.”