Mumbai Policeman Assaults Restaurant Staff for Refusing Free Food

A policeman abused and assaulted a restaurant manager in Mumbai on Wednesday night, 22 December, after he refused to give the cop free food after closing hours.

Assistant Police Inspector, Vakola police station in Santacruz (east), Vikram Patil walked into the Swagat Dining Bar in the area after midnight. According to witnesses, Inspector Patil entered the restaurant from the kitchen and demanded food. On being refused, he punched the manager repeatedly. The whole incident was caught on the restaurant's CCTV cameras, the video of which has now gone viral on social media.

A non-cognisable complaint has been registered against the policeman by the Vakola police under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against him.