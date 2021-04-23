Modi Announces US-India Partnership to Fight Climate Change  

He announced the first US Climate Finance Plan to promote public sector and "increase the quality and quantity of climate financing" and spur the private sector to contribute to developing countries' programmes.

He said that the global goal was mobilising USD 100 billion per year for developing countries to meet the climate challenge.

To help meet this goal, he said that by 2024, the US will double its annual public climate development finance to developing countries compared to what it was providing during the second half of the Obama-Biden administration.

The US will also triple its financing for climate application for developing countries by 2024.

Calling for an end to fossil-fuel subsidies, he said, “It is important to help developing countries leapfrog to the clean technologies of tomorrow.”