Missing Dalit Woman's Body Found Buried Around Ex-Samajwadi Party MLA's Ashram
The body of the Dalit woman who went missing two months ago was recovered from a plot near the ashram of ex-SP MLA.
The decomposed body of the 22-year-old Dalit woman who went missing two months ago from Unnao was recovered from a vacant plot near the ashram of ex-Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA, Fateh Bahadur Singh, PTI reported on Friday, 11 February. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police informed.
Rajol Singh, the prime accused in the case, is the son of Fateh Bahadur.
The Unnao Police interrogated Rajol Singh and used local intelligence and mobile surveillance to reach the location where the body was buried, PTI reported.
"The body was buried in the plot near the ashram," Unnao's Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh was reported saying by the PTI. He hinted at the possibility of illicit relations leading up to the crime and assured of action against anyone who was involved.
Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, taking cognisance of the recovery, took to social media on Friday, 11 February, to condemn the act, and demanded a swift probe by the State government. She said that the family members were already suspecting the SP MLA's involvement, and now it was for the State government to provide justice to her without further ado.
The mother of the deceased had alleged that her daughter was abducted by Rajol Singh, the son of the ex-Samajwadi MLA, right after she was reported missing on 8 December. She filed a complaint against Rajol Singh the next day.
The victim's mother had attempted self-immolation in front of Akhilesh Yadav's car on 24 January, accusing the Unnao police of delaying the investigation into the matter. Rajol Singh was arrested by the police on the very same day.
(With inputs from PTI.)
