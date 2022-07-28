Facebook’s Nonstop Revenue Run Comes to a Stop After a Decade

However, the silver lining for Meta is that it was able to reverse the decline in Faceboook’s daily users seen two quarters ago. Facebook’s daily user grew by three percent to 1.97 billion.

It was reported that 2.88 billion people now use Meta’s apps everyday – Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Zuckerberg said that Reels, the company’s short-form video format in contrast to TikTok, is monetising faster than Stories did after Snapchat’s format was copied years ago. The company further hopes that Reels will be a revenue driver, though not much money is being made from them.