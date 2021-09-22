UP ATS Arrests Scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui on Religious Conversion Charges

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad on Tuesday, 21 September, arrested Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui from Meerut on charges of alleged religious conversions. The Maulana is the President of Global Peace Center and also the President of Jamiat-e-Waliullah.

"UP ATS has arrested Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, in connection with India's largest religious conversion syndicate busted by the ATS. He runs Jamia Imam Waliullah trust that funds several madrassas for which he received huge foreign funding," the police said, according to ANI.

The police arrested the Maulana on Tuesday night when he was returning to his native Muzaffarnagar after attending a function.