Mallya, Modi & Choksi Coming Back to ‘Face Law’: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, 18 March, said that fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are being extradited to India to face the law, according to PTI.

The government is pursuing the extradition of Mallya and Modi from the UK while Mehul Choksi is believed to be in Antigua and Barbuda.

Sitharaman made this statement while responding to a matter on the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha.

“One after other, everybody is coming back to this country to face the law of this country," she was quoted as saying by PTI.