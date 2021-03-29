Make A Plan to Implement COVID Lockdown: CM Thackeray to Officials

After a surge of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 28 March, directed officials to prepare a plan to implement a lockdown saying that people are not following safety precautions and norms, reported PTI.

“There should not be any kind of confusion among people once a lockdown is announced,” Thackeray said, according to the report, instructing officials to prepare a contingency plan that won’t affect the state’s economy.

The CM held a meeting on Sunday with the COVID task force, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and officials to review the situation in the state, reported NDTV.