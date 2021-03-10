Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 15 Mar Amid Oppn Uproar

Naidu went on to say that the opposition will have ample time on these issues during the Budget and appropriation Bill discussion. “Also the farmers' issue has been discussed during the first leg of the Budget Session, so notices are not allowed," Naidu was quoted as saying by IANS.

Due to pandemonium, the House was first adjourned till 12 noon.

While questioning the chairperson, the leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that it is not fair not to discuss the issue when farmers have been agitating in the country.

The Parliament proceedings have been getting disrupted ever since the second phase of the Budget session began on Monday. Opposition members have been raising the issue of the farmers’ agitation as well as the the rise in fuel prices in both the Houses.

(With inputs from IANS & PTI)