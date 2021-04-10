Kuldeep Sengar’s Wife Named BJP Candidate in Panchayat Polls

Former MLA and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife, Sangeeta will be contesting the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections on a BJP ticket.

The BJP has made her a candidate for the district panchayat member from Ward No 22 of Fatehpur Chaurasi, according to a list released by state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Kuldeep Sengar was sentenced to life in prison by a Delhi court on 20 December 2019 for raping a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. After his conviction, Kuldeep Sengar's membership as an MLA was cancelled.