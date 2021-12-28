Kerala Ranked Best State in Health Performance, UP Worst: Niti Aayog Report

Kerala has again ranked as the top state in overall health parameters among larger states while Uttar Pradesh has been ranked as the worst-performing State, according to Niti Aayog’s Health Index report for 2019-2020 released on Monday, 27 December.

This is the fourth consecutive time that Kerala has emerged at the top of the list in overall performance.

While UP has again ranked bottom in the list, however, the State outdid other States in registering the incremental change between 2018-19 and 2019-20.