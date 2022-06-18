ADVERTISEMENT
J&K: Police Officer Shot Dead by Militants in Pulwama
According to Kashmir Police, Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir's body was found in a paddy field near his home.
A police officer was shot dead by militants inside his home in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
The attack on Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir took place at Samboora in Pampore area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said.
The officials said Mir was posted in the IRP 23rd Battalion at CTC Lethpora.
