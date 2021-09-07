Karnataka to Monitor Travellers From Kerala in the Wake of Nipah Case

This includes the parents of the boy and symptomatic health workers who initially treated him. About 257 people have been categorised as contacts of the child. About 21 people among these are presently lodged at the Nipah ward in Kozhikode medical college. This is the third time that the Nipah virus infection has been reported in Kerala. The first instance was in 2018 in Kozhikode district, when the infection took the lives of 17 people. The following year, a 23-year-old youth in Kerala’s Ernakulam district was found positive and recovered after treatment. No one else contracted the disease from him.