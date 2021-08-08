Karnataka Becomes First State to Issue Order for NEP Implementation

If the student discontinues, for any reason, after completing the second year of graduation (National Skills Qualifications Framework Level 6) by obtaining the necessary credits, he/she shall be given the Diploma Certificate.

If the student discontinues, for any reason, after completing the third year of graduation (National Skills Qualifications Framework Level 7) by obtaining the necessary credits, he/she shall be awarded the Bachelors Degree.



If the fourth year of the course (National Skills Qualifications Framework Level 8) is available in the college in which the student has studied the earlier years, the study along with the chosen optional subjects can be continued to get awarded the Honours Degree. If Research Project is part of the course, such students will be eligible to directly go for PhD studies.



If there is no Honours Degree in the college in which the student had studied earlier years, the student can continue the studies by joining any other college where Honours Degree is available.



It is not mandatory for colleges to have Honours Degree.



Students can get a maximum of 40 percent of the expected credits through official online courses.