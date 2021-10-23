Join Fight Against BJP: Mamata's Appeal To Opposition Ahead of Maiden Goa Visit
The Bengal CM will visit poll-bound Goa between 28-30 October.
As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee prepares for her "maiden” visit to Goa next week, she appealed to the Opposition parties to join the fight against the BJP.
The Bengal CM will visit poll-bound Goa between October 28-30. The assembly elections in Goa are scheduled to be held early next year.
"As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda," the Bengal CM tweeted.
"Together, we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new govt that will truly be a govt of the people of Goa and committed to realising their aspirations!" she added.
"The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years," Banerjee tweeted.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is prepping to increase its reach across the country and has entered the BJP-ruled Goa.
Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro and several other Congress leaders had joined the TMC last month.
TMC has been inducting several local leaders ever since it announced its plans to contest the Goa Assembly polls.
“Right now, there is a new challenge before the TMC – the call of Delhi. The people of this country want respite from the anti-people policies and politics and defeat of the fascist forces," Mamata Banerjee said in an article in party mouthpiece "Jago Bangla."
The TMC has time and again expressed confidence in forming a new government in the coastal state.
