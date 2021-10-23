Join Fight Against BJP: Mamata's Appeal To Opposition Ahead of Maiden Goa Visit

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee prepares for her "maiden” visit to Goa next week, she appealed to the Opposition parties to join the fight against the BJP.

The Bengal CM will visit poll-bound Goa between October 28-30. The assembly elections in Goa are scheduled to be held early next year.

"As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda," the Bengal CM tweeted.

"Together, we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new govt that will truly be a govt of the people of Goa and committed to realising their aspirations!" she added.