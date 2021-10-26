Japanese Princess Marries a 'Commoner': What Does It Mean for Women in Japan?

While it is reported that the princess marrying her boyfriend, a non-royal, was seen as a victory of 'love' over tradition, the princess is now an inspiration to a lot of women who are denied certain rights under the patriarchal system, especially royal women.

"One of the toughest places to be a woman in Japan is within its royal family," New York Times stated while reporting on Mako's wedding.

Women in Japan are not allowed to inherit the throne and are "cancelled out from royalty", that is, stripped of their title if they marry a commoner. They are, however, paid a sum, an alternative to their allowance as royalty, more so, as dowry. Mako declined to take this money because she did not want to be tied down by money.