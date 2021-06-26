Foolish to Expect This Govt Will Restore Article 370: Abdullah

It is foolish to demand the restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution from the Modi government, said former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Vice President of the National Conference Omar Abdullah.

“It took the BJP 70 years to fulfil its political agenda for (Article) 370. Our struggle has just started. We don’t want to fool people by telling them we will get 370 back in these talks. It will be foolish to expect 370 will be back — there has been no indication it will be restored by the current government", Abdullah told The Indian Express.

This statement came a day after the prime minister’s meeting with 14 senior leaders from Jammu and Kashmir. In the meeting that lasted for more than three hours on Thursday, 24 June, Omar Abdullah was one of the five persons who could not speak, the other four being Nirmal Singh, Tara Chand, Ghulam A Mir, and Ravinder Raina.