JeM ‘Commander’ Killed After Three-Day-Long Shopian Encounter

Top Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorist Sajad Afghani was killed after a three-day-long encounter in Rawalpora area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, 15 March.

A joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, army's 34 RR and the CRPF on Saturday. Police said that during the search operation, the presence of terrorists was confirmed, followed by giving them an opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party leading to an encounter, the police said..

Director general of police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh told IANS that Afgani, who was instrumental in recruiting terrorists, was killed in the encounter that had started on Saturday. Besides the JeM man, the other terrorist killed was identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliated Jahangir Ahmad Wani from Rakh Narapora.