Israel Launches Air Strikes on Gaza, a Month After the 11-Day War
As per the Israeli military, the air strikes were carried out in armed compounds of Gaza City.
Days after the forming of its new government, Israel launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, 16 June – a month after it’s ravaging 11-day war on Gaza – in response to incendiary balloons mounted from the Palestinian region.
As per the Israeli military, the air strikes were carried out in armed compounds of Gaza City, Reuters reported.
Khan Younis, a city in south of Gaza Strip, was "ready for all scenarios, including renewed fighting in the face of continued terrorist acts emanating from Gaza,” the military said further.
The attack came after Jewish nationalists marched to East Jerusalem, inviting threats from Gaza’s ruling milia group Hamas.
As per Reuters, a spokesperson for Hamas confirmed the Israeli attacks and said that Palestinians would pursue their "brave resistance and defend their rights and sacred sites" in Jerusalem.
Israeli Nationalists March to East Jerusalem
Hours before the attack, scores of Zionists had marched to the Old City of Jerusalem, congregated around Damascus Gate, and headed to Judaism's holy Western Wall – a provocative action by Israelis which received widespread condemnation from Palestinian citizens, Reuters reported.
East Jerusalem, an Israeli-captured territory, is regarded as their capital. For Palestinians, it assumes importance as they want it to be the capital of their future state.
Before the march, Israel increased its deployment of the Iron Dome anti-missile system anticipating an offensive from Gaza.
The procession was originally scheduled for 10 May, as part of celebrations of "Jerusalem Day" which mark Israel's occupation of East Jerusalem.
In May, an informal ceasefire was announced between the two sides after the 11-day military offensive Palestine’s Gaza Strip took 232 Palestinian lives, including 65 children.
However, like the previous three Gaza wars, the one in May had also reached an inconclusive end. Speaking on the issue, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that leaders of both the regions have a responsibility beyond the restoration of calm to address the root causes of the conflict, Reuters reported.
