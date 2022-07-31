India Won’t Face Economic Problems Like Sri Lanka, Pakistan: Raghuram Rajan

Sri Lanka recorded 60.8 percent inflation in July, up from 54.6 percent in the previous month, the country’s statistics department said in a statement on Friday. There is a shortage of essentials as it faces its worst economic crisis since independence. Amid mass unrest, Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to flee the country and resign as the president.

Pakistan’s political instability is adding to its economic woes, caused by excessive external debt, depletion of foreign reserves and rising inflation. The country’s central bank said on Thursday that its official liquid foreign exchange reserves have fallen by $754 million to $8.57 billion, as reported by Reuters.

(This report contains inputs from Reuters and ANI.)