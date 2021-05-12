India Made Incorrect Assumption It Was Finished With COVID: Fauci

He added that countries around the world have failed to support India in fighting the COVID crisis. He noted, “ The responsibility that we (USA) have is not just for our own country. We also have to join other nations to make sure that we have access to interventions, particularly for vaccines throughout the world,” as per PTI.

Fauci explained the nature of the virus saying, “If it continues with the dynamics across the world, we have a threat in the United States, particularly with variants. You know there’s a new variant in India. So those are just a few of the lessons that we can take from what’s going on in India.”