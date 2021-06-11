IL&FS ‘₹1 Lakh Crore’ Scam: Chennai EOW Arrests Ravi Parthasarathy

Complaints from various other depositors have also been received by the EOW.

The anticipatory bail petition filed by the accused Parthasarathy in Crl OP No 2007 of 2021 was also dismissed by the Madras High Court. Aggrieved depositors and investors of IL&FS Transportation Networks India Ltd (ITNL) can forward their claims to EOW, it added.

Notably, Parthasarathy, who is said to be the close confidant of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, is accused of fraud with intent to injure the interests of the company, its shareholders and lenders, resulting in wrongful loss to the company.

Under his stewardship, trouble surfaced at IL&FS in the July-September quarter of 2018, when two of its subsidiaries started defaulting on repayment of loans and inter-corporate deposits to lenders.