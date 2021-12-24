Will Be Face of Uttarakhand Elections: Harish Rawat After Meeting Rahul

The meeting is scheduled two days after Rawat expressed discontent with the Congress party for not giving him free reign to run the election campaign in Uttarakhand, tweeting on Wednesday, 22 December that his “hands and feet are tied.”

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Congress MLA Pritam Singh said on Friday that the leaders have been summoned by the party high command that he intends to follow instructions accordingly.

“Won't be commenting on Harish Rawat ji's tweets...There is no dispute in the party," ANI quoted Singh as saying.

In a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, Rawat had said that “Nominees of those on whose directions one has to swim (in the electoral battle) are tying my hands and feet.”

The veteran Congress leader tweeted that he had “had enough” and that it was “time to rest,” hinting his growing dissatisfaction with the leadership and possible exit from the party.