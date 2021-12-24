Will Be Face of Uttarakhand Elections: Harish Rawat After Meeting Rahul
Ahead of the Assembly polls, top leaders met with party high command in New Delhi to discuss impending issues.
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat met with senior Congress leaders in New Delhi on Friday, 24 December, and said that he will be in-charge of election campaigning in Uttarakhand.
“Kadam, kadam badhaye ja, Congress ke geet gaye ja (Move forward step by step, sing the songs of Congress)...I will be the face of election campaigning in Uttarakhand," ANI quoted Rawat as saying.
With tensions running high ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, top leaders arrived in the national capital on Friday to discuss impending issues with the party high command. Rawat also met former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence in New Delhi.
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Pritam Singh, Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal and party leader Yashpal Arya also accompanied Rawat to New Delhi.
Meeting Amid Signs of Discontent
The meeting is scheduled two days after Rawat expressed discontent with the Congress party for not giving him free reign to run the election campaign in Uttarakhand, tweeting on Wednesday, 22 December that his “hands and feet are tied.”
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Congress MLA Pritam Singh said on Friday that the leaders have been summoned by the party high command that he intends to follow instructions accordingly.
“Won't be commenting on Harish Rawat ji's tweets...There is no dispute in the party," ANI quoted Singh as saying.
In a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, Rawat had said that “Nominees of those on whose directions one has to swim (in the electoral battle) are tying my hands and feet.”
The veteran Congress leader tweeted that he had “had enough” and that it was “time to rest,” hinting his growing dissatisfaction with the leadership and possible exit from the party.
