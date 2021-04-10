How This School Dropout Became India’s Youngest Billionaire

Nikhil Kamath began trading at the age of 17 after dropping out of school.

Nikhil Kamath is today famous as one of India’s youngest billionaires and the co-founder of Zerodha, the country’s largest trading brokerage, but what many don’t know is that Mr Kamath began trading at the age of 17 after dropping out of school. The 34-year-old spoke about his childhood and the journey to becoming India’s youngest billionaire in an interview with Humans of Bombay.

Mr Kamath spoke about why he disliked school as a young child. “Nobody told you ‘why’ you should do something, you just ‘had’ to do it; it was inhibiting,” he said, adding that over time, he lost interest in formal education and started playing chess.