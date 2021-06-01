First Human Case of H10N3 Bird Flu in the World Reported in China 

The first human case of infection from the H10N3 strain of bird flu has been identified in China, reported Reuters.

The announcement was made by China's National Health Commission on Tuesday, 1 June.

The affected, a 41-year-old man, is a resident of the city of Zhenjiang, and was diagnosed with H10N3 bird flu after he was hospitalised for fever and other symptoms that persisted for over a month.

No details have been released on how he might have been infected.