Communal Tension Arises Near Gujarat Memorial Ahead of Inauguration by PM Modi

The 'Smriti Van' memorial in Bhuj for earthquake victims is set to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Sunday.

PTI
Published
A sizeable contingent of police has been deployed in Madhapur village near Bhuj town of Gujarat's Kutch district following communal tension in the area on the evening of Friday, 26 August, a police official said.

Notably, Madhapar is just four kilometres away from the 'Smriti Van' memorial for earthquake victims, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 28 August.

Police sources said a group of members from one community attacked and vandalised shops and a place of worship of another social group.

They said people from the Rabari community from Madhapar on the outskirts of Bhuj were angry at the murder of a youth identified as Paresh Rabari.

Rabari was allegedly stabbed to death by one Suleman Sana on Friday morning amid a quarrel, they said.

While returning from the final rites of the youth, an angry mob vandalised shops and a place of worship though the situation was brought under control quickly, the sources added.

"The situation is under control. We cannot share anything more at this point," said Kutch-West Superintendent of Police Saurabh Singh.

