French Author Annie Ernaux Awarded 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature

French author and professor of literature Annie Ernaux was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for the year 2022 on Thursday, 6 August, for "the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.”
"In her writing, Ernaux consistently and from different angles, examines a life marked by strong disparities regarding gender, language and class. Her path to authorship was long and arduous," the Swedish Academy said in its statement.
Ernaux is most known for her books Les années (The Years) and La place (A Man's Place).
The Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded 115 times to 119 laureates between 1901 and 2022. Last year, it was awarded to Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah.
After Ernaux's win, Indian translator Aruniva Sinha posted a tweet thanking the French author's English translators. "Thank you, Tanya Leslie and Alison L Strayer, for translating most of this year's Nobel Laureate for Literature Annie Ernaux's books from the French," he wrote.
Topics: literature Nobel Prize
