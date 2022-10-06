French Author Annie Ernaux Awarded 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature

French author and professor of literature Annie Ernaux was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for the year 2022 on Thursday, 6 August, for "the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.”

"In her writing, Ernaux consistently and from different angles, examines a life marked by strong disparities regarding gender, language and class. Her path to authorship was long and arduous," the Swedish Academy said in its statement.

Ernaux is most known for her books Les années (The Years) and La place (A Man's Place).