4 Dead in Thane’s Prime Criticare Hospital Fire
Thane Municipal Corporation officials told ANI that two fire engines and one rescue vehicle were on site.
At least four people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital in Kausa, Mumbra, Thane, at 3.40 am on Wednesday, 28 April.
The deaths occurred when the patients were being shifted to another hospital. Over 20 patients in different wards were evacuated. Thane Municipal Corporation told IANS that atleast 8 fire-tenders were brought in to douse the fire.
The deceased have been identified as: Yasmeen Z Sayyed (46), Nawab M Shaikh (47), Halima B Salmani (70). The last victim was identified only as Sonawane.
The hospital has successfully evacuated the rest of the patients in the hospital so far.
Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad who rushed to the spot said: "The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police and the municipal corporation will put out the details soon,” quoted the report.
“At least four persons have died. The cause of death will be ascertained through autopsy. Initially, we had received information that there were 12 people inside the hospital, but the numbers may vary. Police investigation will be conducted. Action will be taken,” said senior police inspector Madhukar Shivaji Kad to ANI.
The tragedy struck at a time when the nation is already reeling under the onslaught of a second COVID-19 wave that has brought the healthcare system down on its knees, with several reports of shortage in oxygen supply, hospital beds, and life-saving drugs.
(This story will be updated when more details come to light.)
