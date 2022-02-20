UP Polls: Case Filed Against Kanpur Mayor for Violating Secret Ballot
The District Magistrate of Kanpur took cognisance of the violation on Twitter and said that an FIR would be filed.
A case has been registered against Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey on Sunday, 20 February, for sharing photos and a video of her casting her vote during the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
Pandey, who is affiliated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), cast her vote at Kanpur's Hudson School polling booth.
Sharing a photo of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) on her Facebook page, Pandey requested people to cast their votes without fail. The post was however deleted from her page.
The District Magistrate took cognisance of the matter on Twitter, noting that action had been initiated against the Mayor for "breach of secrecy of voting".
The third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh covers 16 districts and 59 constituencies in the state. Five districts from western UP, five from the Bundelkhand region, and six districts from the Awadh region go to polls in this phase, which is scheduled to conclude by 6 pm.
