‘Will Fly Black Flags to Mark 100 Days of Farmers’ Protest’: SKM

Samyukt Kisan Morcha will be holding a five-hour blockade on KMP Expressway on Saturday, 6 March, to mark 100 days of the ongoing farmers’ protests. Several other events have also been planned for the coming days as part of the peaceful agitation.

SKM said a five-hour blockade on KMP Expressway connecting various protest sites outside Delhi will be held from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday. Along with this, the toll plazas will also not collect money.