Over 3,000 Devotees Gather in Karnataka, COVID Protocol Violated

A sea of devotees were seen at the Kada Siddheshwar Fair, at Thekkalakote village of Ballari in Karnataka, on Tueday, 13 April 2021.

The incident took place during the annual chariot procession. The devotees, who were not wearing masks, violated COVID-19 protocols and stomped on barricades placed by the Bellary district police.

Devotees were allegedly insisting on pulling the chariot despite the ban on religious gatherings. According to reports, there were more than 3,000 people present.

The police had to resort to lathicharge to ensure COVID rules are maintained. Barricades were thrown away, leading to skirmish between the cops and the people.

The police have registered an FIR against 11 people. The accused have been charged under IPC Section 188, Disaster Management Act, and the Pandemic Act. Yogeshwaraiah, Nagappa, Rudrappa, Chidananda and Krishna are among the 11 booked.