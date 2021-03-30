Delhi Sizzles at 40.1 Degrees With Hottest March Day in 76 Years
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi is under a “severe heat wave.”
The national capital on Monday, 29 March, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature in March since 1945 when a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius was registered. Tuesday is likely to offer a respite.
The maximum temperature is eight degrees above the average for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, noting that Delhi is under a "severe heat wave."
A heat wave is declared if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and it is a severe heat wave, if the departure from the average is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.
Safdarjung weather monitoring stations, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Palam station registered a maximum of 39.7 degrees Celsius.
Narela logged 41.7 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar 40.6, Delhi University 39.8, Lodhi Road 39.6 and Ridge 39.3 degrees Celsius.
The IMD, however, said that the temperature will decrease over the weekend and reach 37 degrees by Sunday. The maximum on Tuesday is likely to be 38 degrees Celsius.
(This story has been published in an arrangement with IANS)
