Delhi Constable Assaulted by Mob Inside Police Station, Shows Video; Two Held
DCP Shahdara said that head constable Prakash was assaulted on 30 July, and two people were apprehended in the case.
A video showing a group of 10-12 men assaulting a police officer inside the premises of a police station has gone viral on social media. The incident, which took place on 30 July, was recorded inside Delhi's Anand Vihar police station and shows a group thrashing head constable Prakash.
The group of people in the video had gathered at the police station for an unrelated assault case between two parties, said DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram. One member of the group, identified as Ajay, was found intoxicated and was subsequently apprehended and brought to the police station.
A group of people, including Ajay's brother, gathered at the station and attempted to "provoke police personnel who were on duty," when they surrounded head constable Prakash and proceeded to abuse and assault him.
Prakash had come to register a diary entry regarding technical issues with his patrolling vehicle, the DCP added.
Shortly after, the police conducted a medical examination of constable Prakash and sent him for counselling. The police formed teams to identify and apprehend the persons responsible, and has registered a complaint against them under relevant sections.
As on Saturday, 6 August, two people were identified from the video and have been apprehended.
When asked how a group of people could enter a police station and attack a police officer with no intervention from personnel, DCP Sathiyasundaram told The Quint that most police personnel were out of the premises on duty.
"Some were attending other calls in the area, some went to the hospital taking some persons for medical, some were doing patrolling in the area. The duty officer and two lady officers present were helpless, and were trying to call SHO on patrolling."DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.