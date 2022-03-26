Delhi: Sisodia Presents 'Rozgaar Budget', Focuses on Generating Jobs

Delhi Finance Minster and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the annual budget for the financial year 2022-23 in Delhi Assembly on Saturday, 26 March.

Sisodia presented a Rs 75,800 crore budget, calling it the Rozgaar Budget which will focus on unemployment.

He said that the budget will focus on getting people out of the impacts of demonetisation, Covid-19 pandemic, and GST. The aim is to create 20 lakh new jobs in the next five years, said Sisodia.