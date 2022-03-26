Delhi: Sisodia Presents 'Rozgaar Budget', Focuses on Generating Jobs
The aim is to create 20 lakh new jobs in the next five years, said Sisodia.
Delhi Finance Minster and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the annual budget for the financial year 2022-23 in Delhi Assembly on Saturday, 26 March.
Sisodia presented a Rs 75,800 crore budget, calling it the Rozgaar Budget which will focus on unemployment.
He said that the budget will focus on getting people out of the impacts of demonetisation, Covid-19 pandemic, and GST. The aim is to create 20 lakh new jobs in the next five years, said Sisodia.
Sisodia said that they are aiming to increase the percentage of the working population of Delhi from 33% to 45% in the next five years. This would mean increasing the working population from the current 56 lakh to 76 lakhs.
He also said that eight sectors have been identified as priority sectors to generate employment. These include the following:
Retail Sector
Food & beverages
Logistic & Supply Chain
Travel & Tourism
Entertainment
Construction
Real Estate
Green Energy
After this he will present the Demands for Grants for the upcoming financial year and will introduce the "The Delhi Appropriation Bill, 2022."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also address a press conference after this at 2 pm.
"Delhi's per capita income is likely to increase to ₹ 4,01,982 at current prices in the financial year 2021-22. In the year 2020-21, it was ₹ 3,44,136. This shows an increase of 16.81 percent in Delhi's per capita income in 2021-22," Sisodia said.
In the run-up to the presentation of the budget in the Assembly, the Aam Aadmi Party had introduced participatory budgeting and asked the city of Delhi to contribute their suggestions for the budget on the finance department's website.
Last year's budget for Delhi was called the "Deshbhakti Budget". A sizeable portion of this budget was allocated for education.
