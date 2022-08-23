Debate on 'Freebies' Necessary for Welfare of Country: Supreme Court

Further, as per a report by Moneycontrol, the apex court termed the issue as 'complex' and held that there was a need to draw a distinction between welfare schemes and other pre-poll promises.

The apex court made these remarks while hearing a plea filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which challenged the "freebie culture," and urged the SC to direct concerned authorities to regulate such actions of political parties.