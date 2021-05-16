Cyclone Tauktae Intensifies, Landfall Likely on 18 May

The storm is likely to bring more rain to Kerala, which is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday and heavy falls at isolated places on Monday, 17 May.

Karnataka (coastal and adjoining ghat districts) will see light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday.

In Konkan and Goa, light to moderate rainfall is predicted at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over Konkan, Goa, and adjoining Ghat areas on 16 May and heavy falls at isolated places on Monday over north Konkan areas.