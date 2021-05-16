Cyclone Tauktae Intensifies, Landfall Likely on 18 May
The IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’, which means heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over entire Konkan area.
Cyclone Tauktae (pronounced Tau’te) intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on the morning of Sunday, 16 May. According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) bulletin at 7.30 am on 16 May, the cyclone moved northwards with a speed of about 11 kmph in the past six hours and is currently centred over the Arabian sea about 130 km west-southwest of Panjim-Goa, 450 km south of Mumbai, and 700 km south-southeast of Veraval in Gujarat.
“It is very likely to intensify during the next 24 hours and is likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of 17 May and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) early morning on 18 May,” the IMD bulletin said.
The storm is likely to bring more rain to Kerala, which is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday and heavy falls at isolated places on Monday, 17 May.
Karnataka (coastal and adjoining ghat districts) will see light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday.
In Konkan and Goa, light to moderate rainfall is predicted at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over Konkan, Goa, and adjoining Ghat areas on 16 May and heavy falls at isolated places on Monday over north Konkan areas.
The IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’, which means heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over entire Konkan and hilly areas of western Maharashtra, mainly Kolhapur and Satara on Sunday and Monday.
The cyclone is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat, including extremely heavy falls in Junagadh and Gir Somnath and heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in the districts of Saurashtra, Kutch and Diu, namely Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Amreli, Rajkot, Jamnagar, the IMD said.
The Western Railway said it has cancelled 56 trains either originating or terminating in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region as a precaution.
Heavy rains were reported in Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri district on Saturday, said KS Hosalikar, head SID, Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune. Mumbai can expect showers from Sunday afternoon, said Shubhani Bhute, senior director (weather) IMD, Mumbai.
In Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the preparedness of states, central ministries, and agencies concerned with the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae and asked them to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated.
He also called for ensuring maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, and drinking and their immediate restoration in the event of damages caused to them, a statement said.
At the high-level meeting that was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and top officials concerned, Modi directed them to ensure special preparedness on COVID management in hospitals, vaccine cold chain, and other medical facilities on power back up and storage of essential medicines and to plan for unhindered movement of oxygen tankers, the PMO said.
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force are being stationed at Gir Somnath, Amreli, Porbandar, Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Kutch, Morbi, Surat, Gandhinagar, Valsad, Bhavnagar, Navsari, Bharuch, and Junagarh districts of Gujarat, an NDRF spokesperson said. The Indian Air Force said it has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters in readiness to deal with the situation that could arise out of cyclone Tauktae.
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm
“The state government has made full preparations and a control room has been set up. Administrations of the districts in Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions, which are likely to be affected by the cyclone, have been alerted. Teams of the NDRF are reaching the state,” Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters in Banaskantha district earlier.
The Union Home Ministry in an advisory to the Gujarat government said the "very severe cyclonic storm" is likely to cause damage to thatched houses, roads, power and communication lines especially in the districts of Saurashtra region such as Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch, Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Amreli, Rajkot, and Morbi.
"Sea condition is likely to be very rough to high over the northwest Arabian sea along and off south Gujarat coast from 17 May morning, and very high to phenomenal from 18 May morning. Tidal wave of about 2-3 metres above astronomical tide is likely to inundate coastal areas of Morbi, Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar district, and 1-2 metres along Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and 0.5-1 metre over the remaining coastal districts of Gujarat," the advisory said.
The Home Ministry advised total suspension of fishing operations over the northwest Arabian sea and along and off the Gujarat coast on 17 and 18 May.
In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the authorities in coastal districts to remain alert. Collectors of Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts have been asked to take all necessary precautions, Thackeray said at a meeting of the Disaster Management Authority.
(With inputs from PTI)
(This was first published on The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.