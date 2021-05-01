18 Dead in Gujarat Hospital Fire, CM Announces Ex Gratia

At least 18 people died as a fire broke out in the ICU of a COVID care hospital in Gujarat’s Bharuch in the early hours of Saturday, 1 May.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Superintendent of Police Rajendra Chudasama said that the patients died due to the fire and resultant smoke. The initial cause of the fire has been reported to be a short-circuit.

Around 50 other patients at the four-storeyed Welfare Hospital, situated on the Bharuch-Jambusar highway, were rescued by locals and firefighters, an official told news agency PTI.