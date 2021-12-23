COVID-19: Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Spike in 48 Days

Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike in 48 days on Wednesday, 22 December, with 1,201 fresh COVID-19 cases. Eight new COVID-19 deaths were also reported in the state.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 490 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, witnessing a jump of 160 cases in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the overall infection count in Mumbai shot up to 7,68,148, while the total number of deaths stands at 16,366.

No fatalities due to the infection were reported from Mumbai. The city had reported 204 cases on Monday and 327 on Tuesday.