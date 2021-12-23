COVID-19: Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Spike in 48 Days
Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike in 48 days with 1,201 fresh COVID-19 cases.
Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike in 48 days on Wednesday, 22 December, with 1,201 fresh COVID-19 cases. Eight new COVID-19 deaths were also reported in the state.
Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 490 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, witnessing a jump of 160 cases in the last 24 hours.
With the new cases, the overall infection count in Mumbai shot up to 7,68,148, while the total number of deaths stands at 16,366.
No fatalities due to the infection were reported from Mumbai. The city had reported 204 cases on Monday and 327 on Tuesday.
A total of 45,014 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number in Mumbai to 1,32,91,717.
Mumbai now has 2,419 active COVID-19 cases after 229 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day following recovery.
The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is recorded at 97 percent. The overall growth rate of the infection stood at 0.03 percent between 15 December and 21 December.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra did not report any new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Wednesday. So far, a total of 65 Omicron cases have been detected in the state. Out of these, 35 patients have been discharged after recovery.
