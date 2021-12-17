Delhi Records 10 Fresh Omicron Cases, Taking India's Tally to 97

Delhi has recorded 10 more cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, Health Minister Satyendra Jain told reporters on Friday, 17 December. This takes the total number of cases of the variant in Delhi to 20. Of this, 10 people have been discharged.

With that, the total number of Omicron cases in the country now stands at 97.

On Thursday, five more cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Karnataka, the state's Health Minister K Sudhakar said in a tweet, taking the state's tally to eight. The total number of cases of the variant in Telangana stands at seven.

Earlier, one new case of Omicron was detected in Gujarat, taking the total to 5.