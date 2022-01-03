COVID-19: Supreme Court to Hold Virtual Hearings From 3 Jan for Two Weeks
The top court is scheduled to open on Monday after winter vacation.
The Supreme Court issued a circular on Sunday, 2 January, that it will switch to virtual hearings from Monday, 3 January, for the next two weeks, in view of the rising cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the country.
The top court had switched to a hybrid mode in October after a year of virtual sessions and is now scheduled to open on Monday after winter vacation.
The circular read, "It is hereby notified for the information of the members of the bar, party-in-person and all concerned that keeping in view the rising number of cases of Omicron variant (COVID-19), the competent authority has been pleased to direct that modified Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) notified on October 7, 2021, for physical hearing (hybrid mode) will remain suspended for the present, and all hearings before the courts for a period of two weeks from and with effect from January 3, shall be through virtual mode only."
New Delhi recorded 3,100 fresh cases of COVID19 cases on Sunday, 2 January.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference, assured citizens that there is no need to panic about the rising COVID-19 cases in the city.
He said, “As of now, only 82 oxygen beds in hospitals are occupied. Delhi government is prepared will 37,000 beds. I just want to tell you that all new cases are with mild symptoms, asymptomatic, so there is no need to panic.”
